Vote for Williams
ALLEN SCHNEIDER
HUDSON -- Your vote is important! In recent years we have heard disparaging comments about our public schools. Unfortunately public schools are an easy target for negative comments that are not substantiated, not factual and most often untrue. If your belief is that public schools are bad for this country, you need to step back a bit and check out your belief system. After 18 years on the school board, believe me that they are some of the most efficiently run institutions in our country. Find the facts and learn the details and do not rely on hearsay or rumors.
This past year or two, there has been a move afoot to privatize schools, use voucher systems and other means to diminish support for our public schools. Every student needs the opportunity for a quality education that is provided by our public schools. Midterm elections are fast approaching and it is your time to stand up and be counted among those who vote for candidates that support our public schools. Dave Williams is running as our Hudson and Cedar Falls area's state representative this year and I urge you to consider voting for him.
