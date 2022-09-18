One-sided liberals

A few weeks back, reading Fred Abraham’s “Trump defenders need an education” spoof, I find it entertaining that so many liberals are trying to describe how our government works. Everything is all about Trump to you and your twisted liberal platform, isn’t it? Has it ever occurred to you that a large majority of our country’s population support the policies that Trump supports? You know like Freedom of Speech, supporting our local police departments, maintaining a strong military, protecting our borders, protecting families from government take-overs of gender selections, and there’s more of us “right-wing crazies” support that are and always have been a part of the American Dream. As far as the liberals ongoing but empty attempts to impeach and discredit Donald Trump, the only real leader our country has had in decades, your twisted agenda to not only dethrone President Trump's upcoming presidency, but most importantly your party is destroying the overall integrity of this country, the United States of America! Stop drinking the poisoned kool-aid and obsessing yourself to the socialist-driven media! It’s not healthy! Besides, whether You like it or not, God’s in control!