I had a dream last night. What if Kim Reynolds had decided to make Iowa No. 1. No. 1 with highest percentage of vaccinations. No. 1 with fewest positive cases. No. 1 with full schools and vaccinated 12-and-over students. But no, didn't happen and not going to happen. Right now we are throwing away expired vaccines and turn down $100 gift cards to get a vaccine. Iowa, leading from behind.