Official story on vaccines doesn't add up

To ensure patient safety, health agencies have insisted that potential treatments for COVID-19 undergo randomized trials for at least two to five years. The vaccines, however, were given a fast track toward public distribution. Months after being manufactured the shot was given to millions around the world.

Official story is that these new vaccines have been a resounding success, but in many instances the numbers don't add up.

Consider the CDC's own data base of adverse reactions. According to the most recent numbers, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System received 9,367 reports of death among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Consider the swine flu of 1976 as a comparison. During the pandemic about 20% of the public received the vaccine to guard against swine flu but President Gerald Ford terminated the program after 25 deaths were linked to the treatment.

Eventually a total of 53 fatalities were related to the vaccine and 550 people developed a disorder know as Guillain-Barre syndrome, which causes muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.

People across the U.S. know this, refusing to take the vaccine. President Biden: Drop the mandate.

Ronald Wood, Waterloo

Editor's note: According to the CDC, FDA requires health care providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause. Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem.

