Of course Supreme Court justice knows what a woman is

We are supposed to believe that Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a highy educated woman and a mother herself, doesn’t have a clue about what it means to be a woman. Of course she knows what a woman is. She was also picked for the Supreme Court position specifically because she is a woman. The “I’m not a biologist” explanation is preposterous. It’s an insult to our intelligence. By that line of reasoning, only veterinarians can describe the characteristics of a cat and dog.

So why didn’t Jackson answer the question? Jackson did this because answering the question truthfully would undermine her entrenced leftist ideological belief system, upset her supporters -- President Biden, etc., and contradict the transgender dogmas that dominate American culture, the left and the Democratic Party. Jackson is beholden to the left and the Democrats. She cannot challenge the insanity of the transgender propagandists and expose their anti-woman agenda. She does not want to alienate them. She does not want to deviate from the party line. When will the party mindset be more in line with JFK or former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard?