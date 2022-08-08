Nuclear power is not clean, safe or efficient

Noah Regan’s recent editorial page cartoon implied that nuclear power is clean, efficient, and safe — and that only old hippies oppose it. Let’s look at the facts.

Nuclear power is not clean. It creates 2,000 metric tons of high-level radioactive waste every year. Nuclear power also creates 12 million cubic feet of low-level radioactive waste each year in the U.S. alone.

Nuclear power is not efficient. The cost of generating electricity at a new nuclear plant in the U.S. is between $131 and $204 per megawatt hour, according to a Wall Street firm. Similar costs for new utility-scale solar and wind plants run between $26 and $50 per megawatt hour.

Nuclear power is not safe. For proof you could talk to the former residents of Chernobyl or Fukushima, but there’s a simpler way: Try to find a private insurance company willing to insure a nuclear power plant. You won’t be able to, for good reason: Any accident could maim thousands, create billions in property damage, and bankrupt their company. The feds have to provide insurance guarantees for nuclear plants.

Wind, solar, and development of technology to store energy from renewable sources will provide a clean energy future.

Dennis Harbaugh, Waterloo