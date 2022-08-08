 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nuclear power is not clean, safe or efficient

  • 0
LTE

Noah Regan’s recent editorial page cartoon implied that nuclear power is clean, efficient, and safe — and that only old hippies oppose it. Let’s look at the facts.

Nuclear power is not clean. It creates 2,000 metric tons of high-level radioactive waste every year. Nuclear power also creates 12 million cubic feet of low-level radioactive waste each year in the U.S. alone.

Nuclear power is not efficient. The cost of generating electricity at a new nuclear plant in the U.S. is between $131 and $204 per megawatt hour, according to a Wall Street firm. Similar costs for new utility-scale solar and wind plants run between $26 and $50 per megawatt hour.

Nuclear power is not safe. For proof you could talk to the former residents of Chernobyl or Fukushima, but there’s a simpler way: Try to find a private insurance company willing to insure a nuclear power plant. You won’t be able to, for good reason: Any accident could maim thousands, create billions in property damage, and bankrupt their company. The feds have to provide insurance guarantees for nuclear plants.

People are also reading…

Wind, solar, and development of technology to store energy from renewable sources will provide a clean energy future.

Dennis Harbaugh, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Abortion is not health care

Abortion is not health care

"Pro-choice" women, if you don't what to have children, you have various choices to prevent pregnancy. To the "women's rights" believers, pond…

Pride events normalize indecency

Pride events normalize indecency

The LGBTQIA+ community is solidly united, right? Wrong. Borrowing from Alice Giordano, June 24, originally it was LGB (Lesbians: women preferr…

Beware the climate change boogeyman

Beware the climate change boogeyman

Be careful of the boogeyman! For years the Democrats/socialists called him “global warming" until we discovered that the Earth had warmed only…

Biden's energy policy is all wrong

Biden's energy policy is all wrong

When Joe Biden spent his first day cancelling the construction of pipeline projects, he made it clear that he was willing to inflate fuel pric…

America was founded on Christianity

America was founded on Christianity

Was the Supreme Court “imposing religious orthodoxy” in their overturning of Roe v. Wade, as alleged in Saul Shapiro’s recent column “Christia…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News