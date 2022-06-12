 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
November is critical; vote for Hinson

LTE

As the smoldering heap of wreckage from the progressive left in D.C. grows larger and more discouraging by the day, every person in Iowa can see why this November is absolutely critical. We desperately need to elect strong, effective, patriotic leaders who will challenge the Left at every turn and who will get our country back on track. I am convinced Ashley Hinson is the right leader at the right time.

I’ve carefully watched Rep. Hinson in action on TV and in person, addressing the often-pointed questions of constituents and making the case for liberty and the Constitution. Friends, do not underestimate this patriot. She’s polite to a fault and fast on her feet, but whip-smart and consistently three to five steps ahead of her opponents. She’s the proverbial “iron fist in a velvet glove,” doing our bidding and protecting our rights. Her effectiveness is beyond dispute. That’s precisely who we need right now. I’m proud that she is from Iowa, and she has my full support for reelection in November. Iowa must keep Hinson in the House.

Charley Thomson, Charles City

