Nov. 17-24 is Farm City Week

Nov. 17-24 brings us Farm City Week. This week is used to celebrate and recognize the beneficial partnerships between rural and urban communities that make our food supply safe and plentiful. Through college platforms such as ANF and AHF, celebration weeks such as National Agriculture Week, and other appreciation events for our nation's farmers, we show gratitude toward our hard-working farmers and ranchers. Behind these working farms and ranches is an intricate system of communities that provide the vital resources and collaborations for our nation's food, fiber, and fuel to reach consumers. Workers of all backgrounds help keep this country moving beyond the farm from hardware stores, grocery stores, gas stations, factories, to truckers and more. The partnerships and business done between farmers and urban businesses help keep America’s supply chains the most affordable and reliable in the world. While we consider where the food on our table comes from this Thanksgiving, also consider the many other lives and jobs that are impacted through the vast supply chain in order to provide for the food which reaches our tables.