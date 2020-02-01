Not for Sanders

LAUREN HOLST

CEDAR FALLS -- Like many, I've vowed I will vote for any Democrat who wins the presidential nomination, but now I won't. I’ve found Bernie Sanders and Trump to be little more than two sides of the same coin with vague plans for unachievable give-aways to their base, unremarkable past performance, beholden to the NRA, and a willingness to sit quietly with a wink and a nod while Russian bots and a devout segment of supporters launch intimidation tactics against detractors.

The final straw was Bernie warmly accepting and amplifying endorsements from Cenk Uygur and Joe Rogan, while also claiming to be an opponent of racism, misogyny, and bigotry. Who does this remind you of? I could speculate about Bernie’s logic for trying to draw voters with those types of views into the Democratic party claiming a ‘big tent’ approach, but I’d rather take a stand. I refuse to barter away the well-being of others in exchange for elevating an unsuitable nominee to the presidency.

If I must in the general election, I'll write-in my vote for the next highest vote-getter from the Democratic primary. When all is said and done, Bernie is simply a bluer shade of our current aspiring autocrat.

