No way to fairly evaluate Hunter Biden's laptop

LTE

For several years now there has been a drumbeat for the Hunter Biden laptop. A recent letter here made points about how damning that laptop is. I certainly have no objection to a bipartisan examination of the issue. What I do have a problem with is this supposed laptop has a dubious chain of custody passing through more hands than just the repair shop it was left at. I think it may be almost impossible to prove the hard drive has not been tampered with, and virtually anything recovered would be highly suspect.

Certainly those who have demanded action on the laptop are loud, highly-partisan Republicans. After two years of election denying and serial lying how can anyone trust trust such lying scoundrels? The real problem is partisans will refuse to believe a bipartisan commission, and where would one find such fair people? After all, everything is a conspiracy. The FBI is conspiring against conservatives if you believe Republicans. Even the IRS is conspiring to enslave our citizens, according to Chuck Grassley. Mr. Grassley needs a new tinfoil hat liner to make sure the IRS, FBI, CIA are not tuning into his thoughts. Where would we find a fair commission?

Harold Tuchel, Waterloo

 

