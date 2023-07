It's time the American people wake up. Politicians won't do anything about gun control. The president won't make an executive order to pull assault weapons off the shelves. This is legal. People in Washington want less spending, but they won't cut their wages and benefits by 15%. No one can stop the shootings. It is sad that people get away with a slap on the hands, and then law enforcement go to jail for doing their job. The people have to learn respect.