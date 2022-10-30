No-brainer on snow emergency routes

Why is the city reluctant to make the narrow streets in and around the public works building snow emergency routes? This seems like a no-brainer.
Randall Fox, Waterloo
I recently had an opportunity to attend a town hall meeting with Admiral Mike Franken. I think any Iowan would be proud to have him represent …
Deidre DeJear, why are you running?
Two Bristol, Connecticut, law officers are murdered in a hail of gunfire. Their assailant’s assault weapon sprayed an estimated 80 rounds befo…
“There are three types of lies — lies, damn lies, and statistics.”
Iowans voting for U.S. senator do not have a "buy a pig in a poke" situation.
In recent days I've heard Chuck Grassley say twice if Iowans send him back to the Senate he will be #1 in seniority and have so much clout and…
Iowans understand that no matter what we look like or our zip code, we are part of a community and stronger when we come together for our fami…
I want to encourage all voters to say yes to life, and no to the reckless gun amendment which will be on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
It is clear that Steve Bakke does not understand what a “progressive” is.
Recently I attended a Mike Fraken town hall as I believe it is important to research the condidates before I vote. I was scared by Franken's c…
