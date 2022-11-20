Nixon set a better example than Trump

The noblest moment in Richard M. Nixon’s career is likely his refusal to countenance the grim speculation of shenanigans in Illinois following John F. Kennedy’s win in their contest for the presidency in 1960. Instead, Nixon accepted the election outcome and responsibly carried out his task as vice president in overseeing the certification of the states’ votes in Congress. Later, in his own presidency, of course, Nixon gave in to his darkest fears and resigned the presidency just short of impeachment and removal from office. Due to President Ford’s pardon, Nixon lived out a quiet retirement in New Jersey where his astute political insights were sought by a new generation of politicians and journalists.