Nixon set a better example than Trump

LTE

The noblest moment in Richard M. Nixon’s career is likely his refusal to countenance the grim speculation of shenanigans in Illinois following John F. Kennedy’s win in their contest for the presidency in 1960. Instead, Nixon accepted the election outcome and responsibly carried out his task as vice president in overseeing the certification of the states’ votes in Congress. Later, in his own presidency, of course, Nixon gave in to his darkest fears and resigned the presidency just short of impeachment and removal from office. Due to President Ford’s pardon, Nixon lived out a quiet retirement in New Jersey where his astute political insights were sought by a new generation of politicians and journalists.

Donald Trump does not appear to have a higher side to his personality. It is time for the Republican Party to leave him to the consequences of his actions following his loss in his reelection bid in 2020. Fantasies about stolen ballots, refusals to accept election loss, and a forceful takeover of the government must come to an end within his party, if not within his fevered imagination and the nightmares of his followers. The Republican Party is being awakened from its fever dream.

William Clohesy, Cedar Falls

 

