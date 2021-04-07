Newspapers reflect Iowans' bigotry

Iowa newspapers, especially The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, are littered with fear of: the LGBTQ community, minorities, feminists, outsiders, non-Christians, atheists, etc. These groups only want to live in a community where we're treated as a human being, deserving of equality and justice.

Being scared is one thing. Using one's fear to discriminate, humiliate, and exclude those who are merely different from Iowa's white majority is quite another. Legislating bigotry based on unfounded fear is the ultimate weapon of white privilege, and Iowans are doing it well. When anyone who falls outside that previous demographic displays legitimate panic, like George Floyd did, they're mocked, harassed, targeted, ignored or some combination.

If this way of life -- white, Christian, heterosexual, married, children, a pristine "opinion" of American history -- is the only honest way to exist, then there is no need for any enforcement. People will choose it of their own free will. No need for war metaphors or other theatrics.

These recent opinion pieces are showing Iowa's ugly side to the rest of the world. If you're different, you need to exist elsewhere.

Maria Reppas, formerly of Cedar Falls

