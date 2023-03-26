News sources have alleged collusion between China and Tedros Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organization (WHO), during the early coronavirus outbreak in January 2020.

Subsequently, the WHO has been consistently wrong on COVID: Asymptomatic spread? Wrong. PCR testing? Wrong. Mortality rate? Wrong. Quarantining healthy people? Wrong. Natural immunity? Wrong. Vaccine efficacy? Wrong. Vaccine injury? Wrong.

Now, the Biden administration plans to sign the proposed WHO pandemic international “agreement” that could surrender U.S. sovereignty during other future politicized “pandemics.” In response, 17 U.S. senators have introduced legislation identifying the proposed WHO pandemic accord as an international “treaty,” thus requiring a supermajority vote in the Senate.

Online “fact-checkers” claim the WHO treaty won’t undermine national sovereignty while ignoring 307 International Health Regulation amendments that would grant the WHO “authority to require medical examinations, proof of prophylaxis, proof of vaccine”; mandate “contact tracing, quarantine and treatment”; create “a system of global health certificates” (vaccine passports), and allow the WHO “to override decisions made by sovereign nations regarding health measures.”

International networks of unelected financial elites are pushing digital IDs, central bank digital currency, and the WHO pandemic treaty to replace freedom with global collectivism. They must be stopped.

Jeffery Fischels, Cedar Falls