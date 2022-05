I recently had the pleasure of touring the Bertch’s new theme park. This place is off the hook! There are 32,000 plants planted around the park, custom-made wood tables in the restaurants that were made from wood harvested from Bertch’s property. They created an island with bridges and canals around it. Rides and activities for all ages. When you walk into this place you are transported to another world. Who would have thought a place like this would exist in Waterloo?