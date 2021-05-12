 Skip to main content
New car wash a major attraction!
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

New car wash a major attraction!

Being an out-of-towner and with COVID still a factor, I was looking for close-by attractions to take my grandchildren to this summer. I made a list with the water park, John Deere's museum, Grout Museum, maybe the casino for me, not the kids, or many the trails scattered about. Then I heard that they were building a new car wash in the parking lot in front of Menard's. Everything on my list just dropped one notch, and the car wash went straight to the top. If you can't make a day of it at the car wash, then you ain't trying. I am so excited. I can't wait until it opens. In a parking lot in front of Menard's, it does not get any better. What a coup, city of Waterloo. P.S. -- Please let me know when your next gas station opens up. That will go to the top of my bucket list. Keep up the good work city officials, you should be proud of yourselves.

John Mullen, La Porte City

