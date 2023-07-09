Illegal fentanyl is manufactured in China, shipped to Jalisco and Sinaloan cartels in Mexico. It is then shipped to our U.S. addicts and many will die of overdose. Fentanyl is 100 times more powerful than morphine and most addicts do not have a medical degree to get the right dose. Fentanyl overdoses have killed more than car accidents, gun violence, breast cancer, and suicide per year.

We as a nation are under attack. We elect politicians to provide for our common defense, and they are doing a poor job of it. With the help of drugs and guns we are killing Americans quicker than new ones are born. China and other of our enemies find this easier than fighting our military.

"Ask what you can do for your country, and do it now while you have time."

Bob Black, Waterloo