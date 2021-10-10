My Grandma must have been a 'racist'

My old Norwegian Grandma must have been a “racist” because she taught me to value hard work, honesty, integrity, faith in God, and respect for the property of others. Yes, according to “woke” culture, she was a “white supremacist” and a “racist” because she taught me not expect a government handout. Her “racism” was also evident as she taught me to treat others with fairness and kindness, regardless of their color, to speak the truth and to love my country.

Perhaps it's not surprising Grandma was a racist because her family demonstrated its “racism” when it gave four of her uncles to fight in the Union Army to free the slaves and preserve the Union. She counted them “heroes” -- one died in the battle of Vicksburg, another at Chattanooga and one in Arkansas.

Of course, the evidence of these historic battles -- the monuments, the history, even the cross-marked grave stones -- is being erased at the demand of progressive ideologues.

These self–appointed historical revisionists believe it is “racist” to teach our children to honor the sacrifice of blood which purchased freedom for Black slaves and reunited our imperfect nation. Could it be that we still need Grandma's kind of “racism?”

The Rev. Duane Lindberg

