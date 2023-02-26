In the Feb. 12 opinion by Chris Ingstad of the Iowans for Tax Relief Foundation, Ingstad referred to the Iowa municipal band law as if it were a bad thing. The law dates back to 1921, pre-television, when the Sunday afternoon concert by the town band was a welcome diversion. Karl King, the decades-long conductor of the Fort Dodge municipal band, was one of a group of people who shepherded the bill to passage. King, by the way, was a premier composer of marches, equal to Sousa. The law codified the right for small towns to levy a tax to support town bands. I can refer to the excellent town centennial book from Oakland, Iowa, and its several references to enthusiastic support of its town band.
The town band tradition continues today in a big way in the annual Municipal Band Festival, held every July in Boone, where a full day of free concerts by various municipal and town bands takes place.
Not many towns currently use the actual band law levy. For those cities and towns who do support a band as a budget item, they are working to keep a valued Iowa tradition alive.
Norm Doty, Cedar Falls