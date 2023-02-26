In the Feb. 12 opinion by Chris Ingstad of the Iowans for Tax Relief Foundation, Ingstad referred to the Iowa municipal band law as if it were a bad thing. The law dates back to 1921, pre-television, when the Sunday afternoon concert by the town band was a welcome diversion. Karl King, the decades-long conductor of the Fort Dodge municipal band, was one of a group of people who shepherded the bill to passage. King, by the way, was a premier composer of marches, equal to Sousa. The law codified the right for small towns to levy a tax to support town bands. I can refer to the excellent town centennial book from Oakland, Iowa, and its several references to enthusiastic support of its town band.