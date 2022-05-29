More guns are not the answer

Right -- We need our teachers to carry guns!

Left -- We have to get guns out of the hands of children.

The NRA is so wrong to think everyone has the right to carry a semi-automatic gun. What is a teacher going to do with a person coming in and already firing his semi-automatic gun? She would be more likely of being shot! We need to outlaw semi-automatics. We need the NRA to be responsible for all school shootings.

We need to also look at the minds of children at a very early age for signs something is wrong. Why are they shy, why won't they hand in their homework? Don't punish them! Help them by trying to understand them.

In addition, we still need to stop stigma associated with having a mental illness. I have been an advocate for persons diagnosed with a mental illness for around 20 years. I could give a speech on what we are still doing wrong.

Lastly, mental illness is not caused by drugs. People self medicate their mental illness. Please reach out to me if you want examples or to learn more.

In good faith and in all sincerity!

Rachel Dray, Cedar Falls

