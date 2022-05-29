 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

More guns are not the answer

  • 0
LTE

Right -- We need our teachers to carry guns!

Left -- We have to get guns out of the hands of children.

The NRA is so wrong to think everyone has the right to carry a semi-automatic gun. What is a teacher going to do with a person coming in and already firing his semi-automatic gun? She would be more likely of being shot! We need to outlaw semi-automatics. We need the NRA to be responsible for all school shootings.

We need to also look at the minds of children at a very early age for signs something is wrong. Why are they shy, why won't they hand in their homework? Don't punish them! Help them by trying to understand them.

In addition, we still need to stop stigma associated with having a mental illness. I have been an advocate for persons diagnosed with a mental illness for around 20 years. I could give a speech on what we are still doing wrong.

Lastly, mental illness is not caused by drugs. People self medicate their mental illness. Please reach out to me if you want examples or to learn more.

People are also reading…

In good faith and in all sincerity!

Rachel Dray, Cedar Falls

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The life cycle of democracies

The life cycle of democracies

About the time our original 13 states adopted the new Constitution in 1787, Alexander Tyler, a Scottish history professor at the University of…

Trump exposed Democrats' hate

Trump exposed Democrats' hate

President Donald Trump did not create the Democrats' hate. He exposed it. He did not create the media's bias. He exposed it. He did not create…

Liberal media lies about Trump

Liberal media lies about Trump

Long before Donald Trump was sworn into office the liberal media started lying about him. With all of the crazy stuff going on all over the wo…

Abortion violates God's laws

Abortion violates God's laws

In response to Roe v. Wade, it should never have been allowed. The people who want this are breaking two laws: 1) Thou shall not kill; and 2) …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News