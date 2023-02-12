What got me was the name of the organization where she said those words last Thursday: Moms for Liberty. If those "moms" want liberty, they shouldn't be calling for banning books. More like Moms for Censorship.

Reynolds keeps talking about making sure schools are educating and not indoctrinating a "leftist agenda." However, it seems more likely that she is advocating for indoctrination to a right-wing agenda that encourages kids being afraid of African Americans, LGBTQ+ people, immigrants and "the other" that those at the top of the economic pyramid want us to pay attention to instead of what is really the threat to Americans — economic inequity and growing fascism.