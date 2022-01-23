MLK's daughter is spreading falsehoods

There's a breathtaking decay in this republic, the USA, and its epicenter is simmering in our own US Capitol.

Many appropriately celebrated MLK last week for his insightful assessment of humans -- "judge not by the color of one's skin, but by the content of one's character." It would seem that admirable proposition has been destroyed by deceitful, inflammatory D.C. sewer rats who've lit a fuse on voting "rights" in this republic. Yet after hours of false allegations, not one misrepresentative legislator cited a singular example of an American citizen prohibited from voting. But politicians' deceitful misrepresentation continues unabated. Politicians willfully deceive, media embellish and amplify, and the fuse is lit.

Biden was embarrassingly divisive in Atlanta, but it got much worse the day after, when MLK's own daughter, Dr. Bernice King, publicly stated "I think its time for massive civil disobedience, non-cooperation with evil," an apparent challenge associated with this fictitious "rights" legislation. It's unlikely MLK would approve his daughter's remarks, and neither should our republic. Shame on every single U.S. legislator, all despicable media and Dr. Bernice King.

Paul Higgins, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0