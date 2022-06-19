 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Minimum wage is not a livable wage

Minimum wage is truly not livable. It’s hard to survive, times have changed: people can’t work a summer job to pay for a year of college or a new car. It’s time for politicians to realize that it takes money to make money, and being broke costs more money to survive. In Iowa, new tax rates screw us over with the flax tax, and it’s difficult to save money if it’s all going toward cost of living.

As a soon-to-be father, I'm concerned about my child’s future. Will they have to grow up in fear of their adult life full of struggle? Examples: If I can't buy a house (and pay it off) more easily, and have some inheritance to pass along to make it easier for them, or to be able to afford to pay for/chip in to their college to help out, knowing they'll have thousands in debt later in life otherwise.

A world where the rich don’t get richer and the poor don’t get poorer seems like it won’t exist. We can strive for some relief; I’m calling out legislators, like Rep. Hinson, who voted against stimulus checks and sides with corporations, not workers.

T. Huse, Waterloo

 

