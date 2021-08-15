 Skip to main content
Messaging isn't Democrats' problem, the message is
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Messaging isn't Democrats' problem, the message is

LTE

Reference: Saul Shapiro column “Democrats need better messaging” in the Aug. 8 Courier.

Mr. Shapiro tells us the problem Democrats have is not their agenda but their inability to message their policies in a way that would be popular to Americans.

He tells of Democratic cities embracing “defund the police” now avoiding it. He does not say why. Because for average American citizens, police represent safety and security. Now he tells us the Democratic message is "re-imagining the police.”

Maybe Shapiro and the Democratic Party could go a step further in re-imagining the criminal. Wouldn’t be nice to have no assault, no theft, no arson, no rape, and no murder in America? Then we could all re-imagine the police.

He tells us that crime is up in Iowa, and this is due, you guessed it, to “Republican evisceration of state gun laws.” According to the Centers for Disease Control 2019: 41 states had higher rates of homicide than Iowa. The Democrats blame murder on guns not criminals. Apparently guns load themselves, aim themselves, and self-discharge with no human input. It’s past time for Americans to wake up.

Theodore Lederman, Waterloo

