LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Mental Health Breakfast was a success

As co-chairs of the Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center-UnityPoint Health Breakfast on May 13, we were overwhelmed at the community support with record number of 700 attending.

Susan Rollinger spoke on her brother Matt's meth addiction and death. Such a powerful tribute. Keegan Morrisey bravely spoke on his anxiety issues. Both definitely had the attendees' attention and emotions. Thanks to the emcees, Kathy McCoy and Joe Vich, for their outstanding participation!

With any event, sponsors are a necessity and so many stepped forward when asked. You are the very best.

Matt was co-president of the Grow Cedar Ambassadors, and so many attended to honor his memory. He was proud to call all of you his friends.

A special shout out to Kim French, Allen Foundation, and her staff for coordinating the event along with the planning committee. Job well done.

Thanks to all who generously contributed to assist Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center-UnityPoint Health staff who are in dedicated to improving the lives of people they serve by providing quality, innovative mental health care.

Stacey Bentley and Bette Wubbena

 

