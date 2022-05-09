 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GUEST COLUMN

Mental Health Awareness Breakfast is Friday

Pam Delagardelle and Tom Eachus stand near a new sign signifying the affiliation between the Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center and Allen Hospital.

Some facts about mental health disorders:

  • One in five adults (53 million) and 1 in 5 youths in the United States have a diagnosable mental health disorder.
  • Half of all cases of mental illness develop by age 14, 75% by age 24.
  • Individuals who develop a mental health disorder display symptoms seven to 10 years before they are diagnosed and/or treated.
  • Individuals with a serious mental illness such as schizophrenia die eight to 25 years earlier than those without those illnesses.

Chances are, someone you know lives with a mental health issue. Mental health problems do not discriminate, and it is imperative that we all be better informed and prepared to help those who are or will be impacted.

Since 1950, Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center Inc. has had public education as part of its mission. In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, we will host our third annual Mental Health Awareness Breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. Friday at the Bien Venu Event Center in Cedar Falls. Proceeds benefit mental health services in the Cedar Valley at a time when the Mental Health Center has seen an increase in demand for its services.

Knowing how supportive the community has been of our mission over the past 72 years, we would love to fill the event center to capacity for this year’s event. The demand for mental health services has never been greater. Tickets are on sale for $50 each or $350 for a table of eight. Corporate sponsorships are available by contacting the Allen Foundation at (319) 274-6710 or vitising unitypoint.org/breakfast.

Thank you for your support of those living with mental health issues and for our organization.

Thomas Eachus is executive director of the Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center.

