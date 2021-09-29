Medicare should include vision, dental, hearing benefits

President Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation package includes Medicare drug price negotiations that Iowa seniors need. Sen. Chuck Grassley made sure to ban price negotiations from Medicare Part D for seniors to our detriment way back in 2006. The good news is that Democrats like Rep. Cindy Axne are pushing for negotiations that will lower costs for consumers, save lives, and save upwards of $456 billion over the next decade that we can invest toward expanding Medicare coverage to include hearing, vision, and dental.

Access to guaranteed Medicare vision, dental, and hearing benefits would make such a difference to the 634,000 Iowans who rely on Medicare. These are not luxuries. They are essential health care. Nearly 3/4 of Medicare beneficiaries do not have vision coverage despite 92% requiring corrective lenses. Millions of seniors go without hearing aids because most health insurance programs including Medicare do not cover hearing.

All these amazing things in the Build Back Better plan are only possible with the support of our legislators. Why then are Reps. Ashley Hinson, Marianette Miller Meeks and Randy Feenstra so adamantly against helping seniors afford their life-saving medicines? It is cruel. We will remember their poor choices come election time.