 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medicare should include vision, dental, hearing benefits
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Medicare should include vision, dental, hearing benefits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

President Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation package includes Medicare drug price negotiations that Iowa seniors need. Sen. Chuck Grassley made sure to ban price negotiations from Medicare Part D for seniors to our detriment way back in 2006. The good news is that Democrats like Rep. Cindy Axne are pushing for negotiations that will lower costs for consumers, save lives, and save upwards of $456 billion over the next decade that we can invest toward expanding Medicare coverage to include hearing, vision, and dental.

Access to guaranteed Medicare vision, dental, and hearing benefits would make such a difference to the 634,000 Iowans who rely on Medicare. These are not luxuries. They are essential health care. Nearly 3/4 of Medicare beneficiaries do not have vision coverage despite 92% requiring corrective lenses. Millions of seniors go without hearing aids because most health insurance programs including Medicare do not cover hearing.

All these amazing things in the Build Back Better plan are only possible with the support of our legislators. Why then are Reps. Ashley Hinson, Marianette Miller Meeks and Randy Feenstra so adamantly against helping seniors afford their life-saving medicines? It is cruel. We will remember their poor choices come election time.

Lon Kammeyer, Waterloo

$1 for 6 months of local news
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

So many needless COVID deaths
Letters

So many needless COVID deaths

Last January old people like me spent hours tracking down where they could get vaccinated for COVID-19. Who would have thought that when the s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News