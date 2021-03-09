Media should move on from Trump

I wish the media would quit listing the differences people have about our governor. Most folks I have talked to said they are sick of hearing about our past president. If he wants to run for president again let him stand in line with all the other politicians and apply to run at that time. I for one don’t want to hear about someone who might run in 2024. Get on with something else to write about! It would be nice to hear something good for a change. I'm not on anybody’s team or side, just tired of it all.