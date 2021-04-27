 Skip to main content
Meatless Mondays would hurt farmers
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Meatless Mondays would hurt farmers

LTE

I'm responding to Stan Eastman's (April 19) letter to the editor that asked, doesn't the federal government have more important priorities than to legislate meatless Mondays? Joni Ernst is standing with farmers who would adversely be affected by this government nonsense. I hate to inform you, but if the world was mandated to quit eating meat every Monday, meaning 52 days a year, farmers and all related businesses would most certainly be punished. How would federal workers, or for that matter any other worker, like to have their pay withheld for 52 Mondays each year? As a smaller family farmer (beef, hay, market fruits and vegetables, corn and soybeans) I would hope we are worth fighting for.

Carolyn Adolphs, Traer

