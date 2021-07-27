Meaningful quotes provide food for thought

I have noticed some meaningful quotes that have recently been posted. Here are some of them:

“I say we create an exchange program to let people who hate socialism out of Cuba in exchange for Americans that want it.”

“Blaming 100+ year old statues of men, who died 150+ years ago for our problems today, only highlights the ignorance among us!”

“What scares me most is not the fact that our media is lying to us. It’s the fact that most of you believe them.”

“We often hear, ‘Life is short, better enjoy it!’ “How about, eternity is long, better prepare for it.”

“The greatest mistake you can make is to die without Jesus.”

Dave Smith, Waterloo

