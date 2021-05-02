 Skip to main content
May is Mental Health Awareness Month
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and it’s a cause dear to our hearts. We know one in every four adults will be affected by a mental health issue in their lifetime, so it touches virtually every family. If you’re suffering, or know someone who is, please talk to someone. It’s OK not to be OK, and there’s help in our community. The Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center does a tremendous job of providing help. We’re honored to support a Mental Health Awareness Virtual Breakfast, a benefit for the center, at 7:30 a.m. May 14. Join us to learn more and be inspired about keeping these valuable services in our community. Learn more at unitypoint.org/waterloo/breakfast, call (319) 235-3960 or email allenfoundation@unitypoint.org.

Bette Wubbena and Stacey Bentley co-chairs of the Mental Health Awareness Virtual Breakfast

