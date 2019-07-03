TANICA WASHINGTON
WATERLOO ---Eddie Mauro came to Waterloo to visit the east side (story June 27) but didn't go to any black-owned businesses. Not for us. Who does that?
Don't talk about helping black communities and come do the same thing as the rest.
