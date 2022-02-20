 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Mathis is out of touch with Iowans

It took me a moment to remember that I don’t live in California or New York when I heard that Democratic congressional candidate Liz Mathis received an endorsement from the League of Conservation Voters. LCV is a radical activist group that supports the Democrats’ radical Green New Deal and regulations like the Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule, which would create a new set of bureaucratic hurdles for countless Iowa farmers. These sorts of crazy ideas may fly if you’re in San Francisco, but in Iowa. If Mathis is receiving endorsements from groups like LCV, it’s a good sign that she’s not a good fit to represent the interests of real Iowans. She should pitch her out-of-touch ideas to her real fans out in New York or San Francisco and run for office out there. We have too much on our plate to deal with another Democrat in Congress who will prioritize unhinged activists over Iowans.

Al Schafbuch, Dysart

 

