Mask mandate ban was a big mistake

The Iowa Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds made a big mistake when they prohibited mask mandates in schools. COVID-19 numbers are on the rise in Black Hawk County, and as the parent of two children not yet old enough to be vaccinated, I am terrified and angry.

Doctors and public health officials overwhelmingly agree that after vaccines, masking is the most effective measure for preventing the transmission of COVID-19. The city of Cedar Falls has started requiring masks among employees. Why aren't we doing the same to protect our children?

School districts in Arizona, Texas, and Florida are requiring masks in schools in defiance of state law. Protecting our unvaccinated kids -- especially those who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine and/or have pre-existing conditions -- is more important than following immoral and unscientific state laws.

If Cedar Falls Community Schools do not act to require masks in schools, the superintendent and school board will be complicit in impending outbreaks in our schools and in our community.

I urge CFCS to take a brave stand and defy the governor. I know this isn't easy, but now is the time to act. The clock is ticking. School starts Aug. 23.

Elise DuBord, Cedar Falls

