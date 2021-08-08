Marxist peril threatens America

To know and understand Karl Marx and Freidrich Engels and their infamous 1848 book “The Communist Manifesto,” is to appreciate the enormous evils inflicted on humanity by the likes of Stalin, etc. This destructive ideology has had a profound influence on our republic as well.

Various efforts to expose and neutralize their cosmic evil have been published, including the 1937 Divini Redemptoris by Pope Pius XI.

An important contemporary work is “American Marxism,” a new book by Mark R. Levin. It should be read by every bureaucrat, educator, educrat, journalist, parent and student. He opens with these remarks, “The counterrevolution to the American Revolution is in full force. And it can no longer be dismissed or ignored for it is devouring our society and culture, swirling around our everyday lives, and ubiquitous in our politics, schools, and media, and entertainment.”

The counterrevolution or movement of which I speak is Marxism. In America, many Marxists cloak themselves in phrases like “progressives, democratic socialists, social activists, community activists, etc.”

Ignore it at your own peril.

Roger Smith, Waterloo

