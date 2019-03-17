LEON LEACH
CEDAR FALLS -- The Courier's Feb. 24 letter to the editor by Paul Higgins stating we should examine political candidate's background is on target. Regarding the upcoming Tuesday, March 19, special election for Senate District 30, a work experience investigation on both Eric Giddens (D) and Walter Rogers (R) is critical.
Each candidate should be forthcoming in telling the public how many different employers they've worked for and the real reason for job hopping from one employer to another.
The public needs to know, was each job departure due to the employer, such as recognizing the employee was not a good match, had unacceptable relationships with employees, adults or children, couldn't do the work, etc?
If Governor Reynolds appointed a candidate for a $85,000 state government job and he is now pursuing a $25,000 per year job, the public needs to know. Was the candidate unable to garner the required Senate votes for confirmation, or the application withdrawn or another reason for wanting to take a salary cut?
We urge the public to conduct exhaustive research on both candidates. We need a litmus test of capabilities accomplishments and character on both Walter and Eric before voting on March 19.
