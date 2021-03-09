March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer related deaths in the United States.

According to the American Cancer Society colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States. They are estimating for the United States 104,270 new cases of colon cancer and 45,230 new cases of rectal cancer. And is expected to cause about 52,980 deaths during 2021.

In October the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force changed its recommendations to say that average-risk adults age 45 and older should have regular screenings. The American Cancer society has encouraged this same recommendation since 2018 to say routine screenings should start at age 45.

The recommendations have changed because there are more people being diagnosed under the age of 50. Twelve percent of colorectal cancer cases diagnosed this year are expected to be in people under age 50. Having the screening done at an earlier age will help save more lives.

An update to the task force’s recommendations will help ensure that most health insurance plans will cover the cost of the screening. Check today.

Felicia Cooper, Jesup

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0