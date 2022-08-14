 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar-a-Lago search an example of the rule of law

The Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution: "The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized."

The last time I looked there is the "rule of law" in the United States. There are several ways law enforcement can get at evidence: find it, ask for it, subpoena, or obtain a search warrant (which requires law enforcement to convince a judge with evidence that a warrant is required). So why is everyone upset that Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence was searched? He is a private citizen, no different from you or me with regard to the law.

If Trump has nothing to hide, why the concern? To demonstrate his innocence Trump should release a copy of the search warrant and inventory of the items taken by the FBI.

Remember this when you’re voting this fall!

Tim Murphy, Waterloo

