Many questions still surround vaccines

President Biden recently said: “Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated.”

The strongest pro-vaccination argument is based on the “harm principle.” One version of this principle says it is wrong to harm another person without an adequate reason. Self-defense is an adequate reason for inflicting harm on someone who attempts to take my life. An airline has an adequate reason for detaining unruly, out-of-control passengers.

Pro-vaccine advocates claim that unvaccinated carriers of the virus pose a clear threat to the well-being of others. They see no adequate reason that justifies exposing others to possible suffering, hospitalization, or death.

But the Biden administration needs to demonstrate that fears about vaccine side-effects, the FDA’s failure to give official approval of the vaccines, and a “wait and see” attitude are not adequate reasons for vaccine hesitancy. It should put forth persuasive, convincing responses to the concerns of roughly 93 million vaccine-hesitant citizens if herd immunity is to become a reality and not a distant ideal.

The administration should also provide an explanation of why previously infected individuals with natural immunity need to be vaccinated, as well as steps it is taking to rehabilitate the CDC’s confusing messaging.

John Kearney, Waterloo

