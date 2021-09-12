Many questions remain about vaccines

A teenage athlete in Tennessee who had received the first of two COVID vaccine doses recently died from COVID. Question: Did the virus kill him, or the mRNA spike protein jab? Professor Luc Montaignier (Nobel Prize): “It is the vaccination that is creating the variants.” It’s estimated that up to 80% of Americans have already developed natural immunity, which is proving to be far more effective against COVID than any vaccine.

Yet hospital administrators are shamelessly bullying all health workers to vaccinate or terminate. If anyone should be terminated, it should be the administrators. Same with the hysterical teacher unions demanding kids wear masks. Whatever happened to “follow the science?”

Scientific consensus emerges from testing all competing hypotheses, not by prematurely endorsing one while summarily dismissing others as “disinformation.” Biden’s heavy-handed pressure on FDA to confer its blessing on the vaccines prompted one researcher to remark: “That’s not science. That’s political science.”

Samuel Adams had unforgiving words for those who would choose “the tranquility of servitude” over freedoms purchased with the blood of patriots: “Crouch down, and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains set lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that you were our countrymen.”

Steve Kapler, Waterloo

