 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Man is an insane species

  • 0
LTE

Man is the most insane species. He worships an invisible God and destroys a visible nature, unaware that this nature he's destroying is the God he's worshiping. Hubert Reeves, Canadian-French astrophysicist.

Randall Gann, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Liars can't be magnanimous

Liars can't be magnanimous

Lying, by omission or commission, is damning — even more damning when demeaning human beings’ dignity of self-acceptance morally, physically, …

Hey media, your bias is showing

Hey media, your bias is showing

Very disappointed in your divisive editorial claiming Republicans don’t care about lies. Yes there has been dishonesty from the political part…

FCC should regulate the internet

FCC should regulate the internet

The Federal Communications Commission has done a good job keeping us safe from dirty words and seeing dirty pictures. It has even made a sophi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News