Man are responsible for pregnancy, too

Several states are passing laws restricting abortion. There is increasing pressure on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction. The discussion focuses solely on the woman involved but should also include the father’s rights and responsibilities.

All pregnancies involve a woman and a man. Oral birth control and morning-after pills are by prescription, expensive and some women experience detrimental side effects. IUDs and tubal ties require surgery and the latter is not restorable. Funding for Planned Parenthood, which provides educational and health services to women, also has been reduced or eliminated in some cases.

Condoms are cheap and available over the counter. Vasectomies are reversible.

Any legislation or court ruling restricting a woman’s rights to an abortion should also include an amendment that the father of the child will be held responsible for child support for its first 18 years and enforced.

George Cummins, Charles City

