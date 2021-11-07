Mallard Fillmore comic strip is offensive

It’s time for Mallard Fillmore to drop from your newspaper. Today’s “cartoon” made reference to “Brandon,” which is widely known as code talking for President Biden to be a victim of a sex act. I recall years ago when Mallard said that Obama had the intelligence of a ham sandwich. In our increasingly violent, in word and deed, society we don’t need the constant vulgarity of Mallard in your self-described family newspaper. The Courier used to say that Mallard was to balance Doonesbury, but all it has is old old reruns with a political tint on Sundays. It’s inappropriate for children to see such things as Mallard.