 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

Mallard Fillmore comic strip is offensive

  • 0
LTE

It’s time for Mallard Fillmore to drop from your newspaper. Today’s “cartoon” made reference to “Brandon,” which is widely known as code talking for President Biden to be a victim of a sex act. I recall years ago when Mallard said that Obama had the intelligence of a ham sandwich. In our increasingly violent, in word and deed, society we don’t need the constant vulgarity of Mallard in your self-described family newspaper. The Courier used to say that Mallard was to balance Doonesbury, but all it has is old old reruns with a political tint on Sundays. It’s inappropriate for children to see such things as Mallard.

Lanny Schwartz, Waterloo

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News