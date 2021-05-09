Make your voice heard on American Rescue Plan

The American Rescue Plan sent most individuals $1,400 to help weather the lasting effects of the pandemic. In addition, this plan will reduce child poverty through tax credits and putting more money into families’ pockets.

However, it is delivering much more to our communities. Cities and counties across the country are getting additional infusions of money to help combat the toll of the pandemic.

There are some guidelines on how this money can be spent, but much leeway is given to local governments. In Eldora, we are set to receive $360,000. Hardin County will be seeing just over $3.25 million.

What we do with this money will have lasting effects if we use it to invest in our people and projects that make our communities grow and flourish. Public money should be spent for the public good and go directly to those most hurt by the pandemic.

Our elected officials should be holding sessions to hear what their residents need. We should be making our voice heard as to how our money should be spent.

I plan on making my voice heard. I hope you contact your elected officials and add your voice to mine.

Julie Dunn, Eldora

