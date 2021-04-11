Make voting as easy as possible

We should be encouraging people to vote, not making it harder. Voting is one of the most fundamental rights of a democracy. People with mobility problems and minority groups have just as much of a right to vote as any other citizen. The recent election had more people participating than past elections. We can do better, and we should not be shortening the hours and dates that make voting more difficult. And if I am in a long line waiting to exercise my civic duty on a hot day, what is wrong with someone offering me a drink of water?