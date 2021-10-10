Make sure you're eligible to vote Nov. 2

Are you ready to vote? Nov. 2 is the city/school election.

First, is your voter registration up to date? Have you moved, changed your name, or changed your political party? If so, you need to update your voter registration by Oct. 18 for the Nov. 2 election. You can also register at the polls.

Second, do you want to vote by absentee ballot? You need to download and fill out an absentee ballot request and mail it into your county election office. They must get it by Oct. 18. Find forms, information on election law changes, with deadline at your county election office webpage, www.blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov/190/Elections

Third, join us for the Black Hawk/Bremer League of Women Voters virtual candidate forums on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerLeague.

Wednesday, Oct. 13 - Waterloo School Board, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19 — Cedar Falls City Council, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21 — Waterloo City Council, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct 26 — Waterloo mayor, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct 27 — Cedar Falls mayor, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Cherie Dargan, Cedar Falls

