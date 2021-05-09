Make every day Mother's Day

Loading the dishwasher. Doing the laundry. Planning menus and cooking meals. Cleaning the bathroom. Vacuuming. Scrubbing floors. Taking out the trash. Tidying up. Dusting.

If you live with a woman who is a mother, do not “give Mom the day off” by doing household chores for a single day. Every capable human being should be picking up after themselves 365 days of the year.

Do you wear clothes? Do you eat off dishes? Do you use the bathroom in your house? Do you consume food from a grocery store? Do you walk across floors in your home? Do you throw trash away? Do you use flat surfaces throughout your house? Do you spill things?

If the answer is yes to any of these questions, then you have a responsibility to clean up after yourself year-round instead of defaulting to the woman in the house. There’s no such thing as women’s work or men’s work; there is only work that needs to be done.

For this Mother’s Day, every future Mother’s Day and the remaining 364 days of the year, let’s do better for moms in Iowa and everywhere else.

Maria Reppas, formerly of Cedar Falls

