Mainstream media purveys fake news

Reading the column headlined “Fake News is crazy like a Fox,” it’s interesting that if it isn’t something the liberals believe in, they call it the Big Lie. Well, perhaps the writer needs to listen to real news networks like Newsmax or OAN or even FrankSpeech, you might be exposed to what the real truth is. What we conservatives mean by calling CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, ABC, and other picked and chosen narratives network fake is that these particular networks only broadcast parts of stories that fit to their hateful anti-conservative narrative.
Why isn't your media talking about the 13 American soldiers left to die in Afghanistan, the $85 billion worth of military equipment handed to Taliban to stock their inventory of which we shamefully are stuck paying for generations to come, and the murder of an unarmed Ashley Babbit, of which has been broadcasted numerous times on Newsmax and never on the special treatment liberal networks. Oh, I have more but this platform only allows so much space! Obviously, you "Big Guy" and Big Tech supporters aren't required any standards!
Eric Frey, Waterloo