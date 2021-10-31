Mainstream media purveys fake news

Reading the column headlined “Fake News is crazy like a Fox,” it’s interesting that if it isn’t something the liberals believe in, they call it the Big Lie. Well, perhaps the writer needs to listen to real news networks like Newsmax or OAN or even FrankSpeech, you might be exposed to what the real truth is. What we conservatives mean by calling CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, ABC, and other picked and chosen narratives network fake is that these particular networks only broadcast parts of stories that fit to their hateful anti-conservative narrative.