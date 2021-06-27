Mainstream media hides truth about Antifa, BLM

What do we know about Antifa, BLM and the mainstream media? The mainstream media -- silent on the Marxist ideology, violence, and militancy of groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter -- deceptively reported that the protests they inflicted on more than 200 U.S. cities in 2020 were “mostly peaceful.” It deceitfully transformed the mayhem into a “summer of love.” Widespread rioting, looting, arson, murder, assaults and destruction of property and businesses went unreported. Such abject failure explains why polls consistently rank the media among America’s least trusted institutions.