Mainstream media hides truth about Antifa, BLM

What do we know about Antifa, BLM and the mainstream media? The mainstream media -- silent on the Marxist ideology, violence, and militancy of groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter -- deceptively reported that the protests they inflicted on more than 200 U.S. cities in 2020 were “mostly peaceful.” It deceitfully transformed the mayhem into a “summer of love.” Widespread rioting, looting, arson, murder, assaults and destruction of property and businesses went unreported. Such abject failure explains why polls consistently rank the media among America’s least trusted institutions.
Antifa strives to overthrow democracies and abolish capitalism. Antifa advocates window-breaking, looting, and arson as valid and powerful protests. Typically Antifa announces a gathering to oppose an event it disagrees with through social-media blasts. Members arrive in intimidating and protective black bloc — black clothing, ski masks, scarves, and sunglasses.
When will we see or hear that BLM opposes what Antifa supports or promotes?
Dave Smith, Waterloo